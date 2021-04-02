Gear

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Top Form Design SPINTRAY
Top Form Design SPINTRAY

Ah, the home cycling office. Peloton has amassed some 100 million subscribers, and for those lucky enough to have the Peloton or Peloton Bike+, this tray attachment is for you: Say goodbye to firing off emails awkwardly from your cell phone mid-pedal. This accessory attaches to your Peloton’s handlebars and supports a laptop, tablet, book, and the like as you coast through that scenic sunset ride. — Perri O. Blumberg, contributing editor 

[from $35; topformdesign.com

 

