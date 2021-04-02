Top Form Design SPINTRAY Get It

Ah, the home cycling office. Peloton has amassed some 100 million subscribers, and for those lucky enough to have the Peloton or Peloton Bike+, this tray attachment is for you: Say goodbye to firing off emails awkwardly from your cell phone mid-pedal. This accessory attaches to your Peloton’s handlebars and supports a laptop, tablet, book, and the like as you coast through that scenic sunset ride. — Perri O. Blumberg, contributing editor

[from $35; topformdesign.com]

