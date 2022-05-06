Topo Designs Dirt Jacket GET IT

As groundbreaking as modern technical outdoor clothing can be, this Topo three-season shacket reminds us there is still a place for midweight cotton. Made with mostly 7.6-ounce, preshrunk, organic cotton, with just enough Spandex to avoid that stiff, denim jacket feeling, this shell has become our go-to.

We use it on chilly spring morning trips to the grocery store, dog walks, or to take care of some yard work. But as we found camping in Utah’s red rocks recently, it works just as well on hikes and nights around the campfire. You can dress it up with an undershirt for a night at the pub, too. The Dirt Jacket pulls no punches: it’s a straight-cut, oversized shirt you can layer up under. Big buttons are easy to use with gloves on and a pair of front pockets are a nice touch. Free of patterns, besides a small Topo logo, what you notice is the ribbons of overstretching—a sign this shell is going to be around for a while.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$129; topodesigns.com]

