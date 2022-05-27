Travis Mathew Seven Seas Boardshorts GET IT

Summertime is just about here, so we think it’s officially time to spruce up your swim trunk drawer. And what better brand to fit the bill, than Travis Mathew, who just so happened to make our favorite trunks this season: the Seven Seas boardshorts. Printed for a good time, and crafted from their Eco fabrication, these trunks can go with you from the beach, to the pool, to the bar, and everywhere in between.

Made from 90-percent recycled polyester and 10-percent Spandex, these trunks move with you, feel ultra-comfy (wet or dry), and—with front pockets and a zippered back pocket—can accommodate your daily EDC all day long.

We dig these trunks so much that we even dared to wear them for an entire weekend camping trip as our go-to shorts for three days straight… and they lived up to the task. From the surf session in the morning, to the lunch break back at camp, to the campfire under the stars, these trunks fit whatever scene we found ourselves in. We can’t say enough good things about these trunks specifically, but also the Travis Mathew brand as a whole. You won’t be disappointed from any of the gear that they have on offer, especially their summertime line.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[84.95; travismathew.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!