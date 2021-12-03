TreadBands Pro-Chill Tieback Ear Warmer GET IT

As the weather all over the country begins to dip, we don’t want you to feel like getting outside for your daily exercise has to be limited. While there are countless pieces of winter-weather activewear on the market, we think that one of the most important things to keep warm are your ears. For this, we love the Pro-Chill Tieback Ear Warmers from Treadbands.

This simple little piece of gear makes such a huge difference on those chilly early morning jogs on the beach, and it even doubles as a wonderful sweatband after your body warms up and starts to perspire. Its moisture-wicking fabric (polyester/spandex blend) has an ultra-silky and smooth feel, and its patented TreadGripStrip rubber lining keeps the headband precisely where you need it throughout your active pursuits. From brisk runs, to evening hikes, to night rides on the bike path, this headband is such a nice addition to our wintertime outdoor arsenal.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$22; treadbands.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!