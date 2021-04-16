TRX Rip Trainer GET IT

If crunches and planks aren’t producing the core strength you’re looking for, it’s time to switch up your routine. Specifically designed to increase rotational and core strength, the TRX Rip Trainer pairs a weighted bar and bungee system to provide a dynamic workout experience that can be completed anywhere.

To use the Rip Trainer, you simply hook the industrial strength carabiner to any stationary object like a fence or pole. You can also use a heavy-duty nylon door attachment to connect it to a door––just make sure you have enough space. Once hooked up, we found the Rip Trainer to be incredibly versatile as you can perform a huge range of different movements to boost core strength, rotational power, balance and cardiovascular stamina. While great for anyone, this is an incredibly helpful fitness tool for athletes in specific sports like golf, tennis or baseball––where rotational power is essential. Whether you want to boost your core strength or simply add a fun workout tool into the mix, the TRX Rip Trainer delivers.––Jack Haworth, contributing editor

[$152; trxtraining.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!