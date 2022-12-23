TSL Outdoor Connect Carbon 5 Poles GET IT

Telescopic poles have been gaining in popularity over the past few years and I must say, after testing out the Connect Carbon 5 poles from TSL Outdoor the tech has come a long way. This trekking pole is made of carbon fibre making them super lightweight without compromising on durability.

This model in particular can be used all year round from hiking and trekking to skiing, split-boarding or snowshoeing. The extended grip length is a nice feature to have for that optimal angle of support when planting on upper uneven terrain. Couple that with replaceable baskets that rotate to match the angle of the slope and you have everything you need to feel comfortable climbing uphill. Sometimes when touring it gets so warm that you need to take your gloves off and having a comfortable grip for your bare hands is also a really nice touch.

My favourite part of all is that they collapse into three pieces making them easily packable for when you don’t need them. This is especially convenient for split-boarders so they can ride down handsfree. Overall the versatility and adaptability of these poles make them such a great asset for being in the mountains I can’t go back to regular poles.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$160; tsloutdoor.com]

