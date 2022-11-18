TSL Symbioz Hyperflex Instinct Snowshoes GET IT

With winter settling in across the country and the snow piling up in the mountains it’s time to swap out the hiking shoes for snowshoes. For those who still venture up into the alpine throughout the winter you should definitely check out the new Symbioz Hyperflex Instinct snowshoes from TSL.

These are not your average snowshoes as they are packed with high-end features that allow you to tackle any type of terrain with confidence. These snowshoes come equipped with BOA® technology that enables a perfect fit no matter what size or shape boot you have. The surface area on these is quite small which makes for easier more natural walking which can then translate to much longer distances.

This model has a forgiving flex to them so if you’re traveling in uneven terrain, you’re able to find your center balance quite easily. I also felt really secure in steep pitches thanks to the numerous toothy points of contact and the huge stainless steel jaws that lock your position. TSL took it a step further by implementing a heel lift system to allow for easier more level footing when traveling uphill.

If you’re looking for a lightweight pair of snowshoes that can handle rugged alpine terrain and are built to last, these snowshoes could be for you.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$330; tsloutdoorna.com]

