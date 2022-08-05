Turtlebox Gen 2 GET IT

Last year we tried out the first Turtlebox and we were very much into it. From the backyard to beach parties and boats, this little waterproof Bluetooth box blasted our sounds like we couldn’t have imagined. It has all the bells and whistles in a charging port, microphone and auxiliary inputs and a five-step battery level indicator while being compact and portable.

You can still pair two of them together for stereo surround effect. The Frequency Curve Design cuts through wind and travels, specifically for outdoor use—Great for bringing Beyonce to your BBQ.

But the Turtlebox Crew went back and made this thing even better for the second time around. It’s still very much waterproof (toss it in the drink and it keeps playing) with great output volume, but now they’ve added a wider, super-tough nylon handle changed the grill for both better strength and audio, and added stainless tie down points to the sides. All the changes are simple upgrades but the one switch that makes a difference was moving the rubber LED control pad to the top, which is a much more accessible and convenient design. You can still charge it from a vehicle port or a wall outlet.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$399; turtleboxaudio.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!