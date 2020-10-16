U-Stand Portable Umbrella Stand GET IT

To keep yourself and your family happy when the world turns up the heat during outdoor excursions, proper shade is a basic component to staying comfortable and keeping things pleasant. That being said, what’s the most frustrating part about getting that umbrella dialed at the beach or park? Wrestling it into the ground and praying that a gust of wind doesn’t send it hurling across the sand like a javelin.

This was always a concern at the beach, until we discovered the U-Stand Portable Umbrella Stand. This thing is oh-so simple, but ever-so handy. Here’s how it works: You simply carry the U-Stand over your shoulder to wherever you wish to post up for the day, then you either fill it up with sand or water to keep it stable, and slide your umbrella right into the holder for a no-worry shade setup that makes muscling an umbrella into the ground seem like pre-historic practice. The ultra-rugged construction of the U-Stand is UV protected and is capable of keeping your umbrella steady during wind speeds of up to 40 mph. It weighs only 4 pounds empty, so transportation is a breeze, but you can also double it as a food/drink carrier, or towel and beach-toy hauler. It also triples as a table, featuring four cup holders for your beverages. If you’re a fan of protecting yourself from the sun, as well as keeping cool during scorching summer days, we can’t think of a reason that the U-Stand shouldn’t be in your outdoor adventure kit.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$49.99; theustand.com]

