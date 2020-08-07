Uber Appliance ‘Uber Chill XL’ Mini Fridge GET IT

Do you have a “man-cave?” Do you have a home office? Lastly, do you ever get thirsty while spending time either (or both) of these sacred places? Uh-huh, we thought so.

Enter the Uber Chill XL personal mini fridge from Uber Appliance. This thing is just so perfect for small spaces (and even a desk, as it only takes up 14 inches of tabletop space and it weighs in at only 9 pounds). It boasts a 9-liter capacity which is capable of holding 12 standard cans or a 6-pack of 500-milliliter bottles. It cools down to 32-degrees Fahrenheit, so your beverages and snacks will always be chilled to perfection.

And the styiling of this mini fridge has a sophisticated, modern flare that would be a great accent to any office, “man-cave” or “she-shed,” dorm room, and even RVs and campers with its included 12V car outlet plug. This little fridge packs a mighty punch for its size, and might just be the perfect addition to everything from watching the big game in the garage to the family glamping trip this summer.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$169.99; uberappliance.com]

