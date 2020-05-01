Uber Appliance Healthy Sorbet/Ice Cream Maker GET IT

While we’re all stuck indoors these days, it’s important to keep your zest for making fun food at home from getting dampened. If you find yourself cooking the same old stuff every single day, we have a product that just might put a fun zing into your next meal: The Uber Uber Appliance Healthy Sorbet Maker.

This thing is oh-so easy to use, and it produces limitless, super-tasty frozen treats. Especially if you have kiddos in your home, this appliance whips up delightful sorbet or ice cream in a matter of seconds. And the best part? You’re in complete control of what ingredients you include. If you’re a parent who’s reading this, then you understand how important it is to get your kids eating healthy, while still keeping their enthusiasm levels high and having them feel like they’re being treated. The Uber Appliance Healthy Sorbet Maker check all of those boxes. Wins across the board if you ask us.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$69.99; uberappliance.com]

