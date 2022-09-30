Ultralight Tactical Tomahawk from Jason Hanson GET IT

There’s something amazingly satisfying about swinging an axe and connecting perfectly with your target—Especially while off the grid when precision cutting can be a make-or-break task for survival or even just chopping kindling for the fire. And we just got our hands on one of the finest examples of a chopping and cutting tool that we’ve ever used in the field. Introducing the Ultralight Tactical Tomahawk from Jason Hanson.

This little badboy is built specifically for people who don’t want to lug around a ton of weight on their expeditions, but still need a highly dependable tool when it matters most. Made from a single piece of high-quality steel, with a paracord-wrapped handle, this tomahawk is featherweight but still strong as an ox—It’s the perfect balance of portability meets capability.

Its curved head on the front end is exceptionally versatile for cutting and chopping any type of wood or foliage, and it features a really handy spear point on the backend for piercing or throwing. This tomahawk is one of those pieces of gear that we can’t think of an off-the-grid scenario it wouldn’t be suited for.

It comes with a really solid head cover for safe transport, it fits in any bag or backpack, and simply does its job exceptionally well—That’s really all you can ask for when it comes to primitive tools like this. It’s the type of tool that you may not need regularly, but when you do, you’re always glad you have it with you. And at a very modest price point, we can’t think of a reason not to have this in your outdoor kit this season.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$49; freetomahawk.com]

