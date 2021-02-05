Uncharted Supply Co. SEVENTY2 Survival System GET IT

It’s no secret that being prepared for all types of disaster is always a good thing. However, the term “prepared” means different things to different people. For some, it might just be some extra water bottles in the closet and AA batteries and a flashlight in the junk drawer. For others, it’s an off-road adventuremobile, outfitted with solar panels, and weeks of food and water for the ultimate bug-out kit. And for everything in between to handle just about any real-world situation, the SEVENTY2 Survival System from Uncharted Supply Co. fits the bill.

This 72-hour survival kit comes in a very manageable package while offering up all of the survival necessities you could ask for. It comes equipped with all types of first aid essentials, an epic mutlitool, illumination, insulation, paracord, utility knife and magnesium alloy fire starter, a water filtration system, gloves, goggles, air filtration mask, and even a survival tent… plus so much more. It’s all neatly organized within the SEVENTY2 Insert that fits wonderfully inside the 26L waterproof 600D tarpaulin backpack shell—which is very comfortable to haul around on your back, might we add. And all-in-all, it weighs in at only 11 pounds. That’s pretty damn impressive given the fact that this kit can keep you safe and comfortable in a less-than-ideal situation for three straight days.

When situations go sideways, it’s always best to be prepared… so why not choose what’s considered to be the “World’s Best 72-Hour Kit?” (We’d have to agree with that claim.) If you spend any time off the beaten path, or even if you just like to casually camp with the family or simply like the feeling of having an emergency kit handy in your home, the SEVENTY2 is a no-brainer. It could be the difference between life and death.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$389; unchartedsupplyco.com]

