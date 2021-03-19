Uncharted Zeus GET IT

Having peace of mind during any adventure is something that always makes the trip more pleasant—and it also means that you’ve got your bases covered. This includes things like food, clothing, proper adventure gear, and, of course, power. And with hordes of portable power banks on the market these days, there is rarely one that truly blows us away. That was, until we got our hands on the Zeus from Uncharted.

This thing is so powerful, that it can jumpstart your car. Yep, you heard that right. (That’s lightyears beyond the little gizmo you have in your glove box that takes 4 hours to charge your phone.) But that’s not the only bit of bragging rights this thing has to offer. It features a ultra-powerful flashlight, as well as trusty USB charging for all your devices. It boasts enough power to charge an iPhone Plus from 0-100% at least 10-times, the flashlight can be used for days on end on a single charge, and its 20,000 mAh output, it can even jump start large trucks and SUVs (multiple times).

It fits super compact in its included hardshell nylon case, comes equipped with jumper cables, as well as a three-way charging cord (Mini USB/USB-C/iPhone), AC/DC wall adapter, as well as a car charger. It literally has everything you need for not only your electronics when you’re off the grid, but also for those sketchy moments when your travel plans go south. The Zeus is what you need to have in the cab of your vehicle. It’ll handle the job when you truly need it to.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$150; unchartedsupplyco.com]

