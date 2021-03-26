Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind Get It

I always go through ups and downs with running, but these shoes are helping me get back into it after some time away from the pavement. Released this spring, the Flow Velociti Wind running shoes are lightweight and provide an ideal platform for picking up the pace. The main highlight is Under Armour’s Flow midsole. It utilizes an all-new compound that’s responsive and highly durable—so durable, in fact, that there’s no need for a separate rubber outsole. That helps keep these shoes light, and the Flow cushioning provides a firm base that feels bouncy and propulsive at speed. Combined with its thin, breathable upper, the Flow Velociti Wind makes a great pick for tempo workouts.

Sure, my legs are sore, but I’m already looking forward to lacing these up and hitting the road again. — Michael Charboneau, Associate Editor

[$160; underarmour.com]

