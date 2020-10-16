Urbanears Luma Get It

Urbanears is giving Apple a run for its money with their Luma wireless headphones. Aside from being more affordable than AirPods, Luma is splash-resistant, making it more suitable for use in rainy (or sweaty) conditions. It has 25 hours of play time on a single charge; dual microphones mean calls are loud and clear, even in noisy backgrounds; and you can choose between voice or touch controls to take a call or change a song. The wear-detect sensor is a nice feature. Luma automatically pauses your music or podcast when you take an earbud out to listen to someone or something. The colorways are also a big bonus: Opt from charcoal black, ultra violet, dusty white, teal green, or true maroon. Note, like any in-ear bud, these might not be totally comfortable for all-day wear, depending on the size and shape of your ear. However, these will stay put; you don’t have to worry about them falling out mid-walk or mid-conversation. Factor in the passive noise reduction and crisp sound quality, and these are a strong contender for your next wireless bud upgrade. Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$99; urbanears.com]

