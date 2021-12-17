UST Brila 580 Headlamp GET IT

There aren’t many things as frustrating as a dead battery, which is what makes the Brila Headlamp a great choice to light your way. Headlamps are pretty basic pieces of gear but the Brila gives you the advantage of a hybrid battery—both rechargeable lithium ion and AAA alkaline (not included)—So you can keep your lamp charged from anywhere with a US Port. With so many charging options these days, you should rarely be far from a sufficient power source. And if you find yourself in the outback or some other situation where you can’t recharge, just remove the lithium battery and drop in the old traditional AAA. All set.

The Brila features 580 lumens of bright light on the high setting. That’s enough to light up your campsite (and your neighbor’s site, and possibly your neighbor’s neighbor) with an energy efficient white LED. Or use focus control to adjust the beam if you’re working on something in close range. It has white and red modes and is ipx4 water resistant. Set on low, you can get 18 hours of light out of one charge. There’s no reason to be fumbling in the dark.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$67; ustgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!