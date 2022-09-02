Vallon Surf Aviators GET IT

The ’70s will always be an era that will be referenced in fashion fondness. Although the era was chaotic politically, the styles developed during the decade have a hold on culture that is hard to shake. Vallon, a European based eyewear brand knows this and have created a classic ’70s inspired aviator that not only looks cool, but are also extremely functional. Meet the Surf Aviators. Simplicity meets style, a pair of glasses that Halston (the famous ’70s fashion designer who defined the decade) would be approve. The Surf Aviators are lightweight and fit a wide range of head sizes. They are polarized and have a subtle curve that offers good coverage. The lens are rated Cat. 3 and provide UV400 protection. The temples and temple tips (that wrap around the ears) are comfortable and stay on well. The frames are made with high-quality acetate: a non-petroleum-based material that is super durable and lightweight.

A surprising quality of the Surf Aviators is that the lower silhouette allows for the glasses to work really well with all types of helmets and hats. This is a feature that is hard to find in a performance minded, lifestyle shaped glasses. If style, comfort and performance (in that order) are your requirements for glasses, then the Surf Aviators are highly recommended. In fact any of the very chic yet super practical glasses offered by Vallon might be for you.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$105; vallon.store]

