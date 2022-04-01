Vans Circle Vee GET IT

Gas prices are up, so does that mean humans being easier on the Earth? Not likely. It’s up to us to keep our eyes on the prize and make those personal decisions that really reduce our impact on the planet. One place to start is with our footwear. Here’s a pair of Vans to get off on the right foot. In creating the Circle Vee, Vans has created new construction methods to create less waste and glue.

The upper is a knitted natural fiber that is 47-percent hemp. But the sustainability here comes from the sole and footbed, which are made of Vans EcoCush Footbed and signature EcoWaffle rubber outsoles that are harvested from responsibly resourced rubber rather than fossil fuels. The footbeds are comprised 70 percent of bio-based material… Way better for the Earth.

The look is a departure from the classic Vans style, more sailor than skater. That will take some getting used to if you’ve been wearing the Old Skool or Eras for a few decades. Vans also partnered on this on with the Ocean Conservancy, a global organization focused on protecting the oceans we love and enjoy, and will be donating $1 for every Circle Vee product sold. So at a minimum, Vans will donate $25,000 to the Tides Foundation. When we’re all walking the walk in more sustainable shoes, it will have an impact.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$110; vans.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!