Vans Sam Taxwood Hi-Country & Hell-Bound Snowboard Boots GET IT

It’s snowboard season, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Deep turns and deep breaths of fresh air at the top of the hill are feelings we’ve been craving for months. That being said, one of best pieces of gear you can invest in (and upgrade) each season would have to be your boots. After all, if your feet aren’t happy, you’re not happy.

And if you’re seeking some snowboard footwear that’ll accommodate getting after some serious sends, then we have just the ticket: The Sam Taxwood Hi-Country & Hell-Bound boots from Vans. These boots are so freakin’ dialed, that we can’t really think of anything bad to say. They feature an uber-comfy Vans x The North Face V3 UltraCush FlashDry Liner, a tri-density V3 PopCush Footbed, a wonderfully grippy V3 UltimateWaffle Outsole, as well as the optimal support of a V3 Harness and the Vans Flex Control System for custom flex tuning.

If that doesn’t do it for ya, these boots just look so damn rad. They have all of the Vans hallmarks you’d expect, with a 2021 flavor that we can’t get enough of. For all your riding needs—from backcountry kickers to inbound corduroy, and everything in between—these boots will get you where you want to go anywhere on the hill.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$329.95; vans.com]

