Vans Surf Boot Hi V 5mm GET IT

They know their footwear. Vans took everything they have ever learned about skate shoes and put it into their first surf boot last year. And they’ve already improved for this winter.

The fit is all about performance, a huge difference in weight from the days slogging in heavy, flappy boots. Comparable in price to any of the other brands, the feel and weight are more like a standard 3mm boot and they added a hook-and-loop strap to best adjust to your foot size. Round toe with the beloved Vans side stripe. Most importantly, they pass the test of warmth, comfortable down in the 40s.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$90; vans.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!