Vans X Tudor LTD Chukka DX SF

It’s so cool to see a classic make a comeback. While Vans has been revolutionizing the game of informal footwear and skate shoes for some time, it took the influence of longtime ride-everything team rider Joel Tudor to bring back the Chukka boot as part of the Vans x Tudor Collection. It isn’t just inspired by Joel, but also his son Tosh, who’s been setting the surf world on fire on all manner of craft.

The overall summer collection includes slide sandals, tees, and a rad floral button down, but the Chukka is the gold here—that classic three-quarter top shoe that Tudor claimed as a kid. The upper is canvas with contrast stitching. Joel’s phychedelic throwback design for the collection appears on the tongue and Vans added a cork-lined Ultra Cush removable footbed, the one that keeps us from having to walk around in trainers all the time to save our backs. Good style is timeless. — Jon Coen, contributing editor

[$80; vans.com]

