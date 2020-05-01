Vellabox Get It

Creating an ambiance conducive to relaxation, productivity, and serenity are something we all strive to do while isolated at home. If, for you, that means burning candles during all hours of the day, try a subscription like Vellabox, which delivers natural candles (made from coconut and soy) right to your door. You can choose among three boxes and three different payment plans (monthly, with an option to cancel any time; six months upfront; or one year upfront). Don’t want to chance getting a candle you can’t stand the smell of? There’s also an option to purchase individual candles with universally nonoffensive fragrances like eucaplyptus rain. (This would also make a stellar Mother’s Day gift.) — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $10/month; vellabox.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!