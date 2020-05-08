Verve Culture Thai Chef’s Moon Knife GET IT

If you’re spending most nights at home these days and trying your best to stay creative in the kitchen, there really isn’t a better tool for tackling just about any culinary endeavor than a high-quality chef’s knife. Having the capability of slicing and dicing any ingredient with surgical precision is the ultimate way of truly making your dish shine.

And this season, we haven’t tested anything that quite matches the Verve Culture Thai Chef’s Moon Knife. With knife-making traditions dating back 200 years—when blacksmiths made beautiful, intricate swords for the Thai-Burma war—the artisanal construction of this particular chef’s knife is truly a work of art.

Traditionally used for cutting pork at local markets, this knife is capable of cutting right through the toughest meat (and even bone). It also shines when cutting any sort of thick-skinned fruit or vegetable. Constructed, cut and sharpened to traditional standards, this moon knife is made from lightweight, carbon steel, and its moon-shaped blade allows for longer, more drawn-out cuts (ideal for larger objects).

If you’re looking for the next permanent staple in your cooking arsenal, then we suggest getting yourself this blade. When your creative juices are flowing, this is precisely the tool that’ll help get your culinary visions from imagination to table.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$70; Verveculture.com]

