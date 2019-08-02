Victorinox Fieldforce Watch Get It

The latest watch from Victorinox wears its utilitarian Swiss Army heritage on its, er, sleeve. The Fieldforce Collection blends iconic design with more modern displays. The watches are bright, clear, and readable, with bold numerals and large super-luminescent hands. It comes in chrono or standard faces, in either black or white. And you can choose from a classy silver bracelet or a rugged leather band in black or brown. Confident, classic, and comfortable, the Fieldforce is just as at home on the trail as it is in the office. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[Chrono, $450; standard, $350; swissarmy.com]