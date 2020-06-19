ViperSharp Diamond Knife Sharpening System GET IT

One of the most important tools when getting after some outdoor adventures, is a trusty blade. When it comes to things like prepping your food, getting your firewood tinder dialed, cutting a nasty not out of a tangled rope, or even just opening a can of beans, your knife simply has to perform. And there aren’t too many things that are more annoying, than trying to handle a necessary task with a dull blade.

But, keeping your knives sharp and performing at their best can be a tricky chore to handle. Thankfully, the ViperSharp Diamond Knife Sharpening System makes it impeccably precise, accurate, and so darn simple. Coming complete with four grits of diamond hone (250, 400, 600, and 1200) this sharpening kit gives you the exact angle you need on every single pass.

This professional sharpening tool will certainly keep all your knives performing at their best. If you rely on a proper blade for handling the many tasks in your life, then it doens’t get much easier and accurate than the ViperSharp Diamond Knife Sharpening System.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$265; vipersharp.com]

