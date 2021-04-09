Voited CloudTouch Indoor/Outdoor Camping Blanket GET IT

Whether you’re snuggling up by the campfire, or cozying up on the couch watching Netflix, a good throw blanket is must-have for these magical, comfy moments. And our favorite blanket this season is without a doubt the Voited CloudTouch Indoor/Outdoor Camping Blanket. This genius design from the minds at Voited makes for probably the most versatile blanket we’ve ever tested.

It’s an insulated (and water-resistant) blanket that’s made for everything you might want to throw at it. It can be your go-to throw in any situation, or your beloved fleece camping pillow, or your trusty toasty-warm sleeping bag while laying under the stars. It measures 54” x 80” when all unfolded, and it packs down as a 17.4” x 17.4” pillow or 14” x 9” in its included stuff sack. And the CloudTouch fleeces material is unlike anything we’ve felt lately… in an awesome fluffy-cloud type of way. You won’t be disappointed by this material. Comfortable as ever, while still feeling durable and capable in outdoorsy, real-world situations.

Not to mention, all comfort and convenience aside, the designs that they offer in their full line are so-damn cool looking. They’re the perfect addition to any vanlifer or camping junkie’s kit, but it also has a place on our couch for everyday lounging.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$124.90; voited.com]

