VOITED Outdoor Change Robe & DryCoat

Planning on spending some quality time outdoors this season? Have you ever considered investing in an extremely over-sized coat for these adventures? We hadn’t either, until we got our hands on the VOITED DryCoat. This thing is so damn-useful for so many outdoor pursuits. From those chilly mornings and evenings at the campsite, to changing out of your wetsuit after a chilly surf, to prying off those ski boots after a day on the hill, to simply snuggling up in the back of your truck or van to watch the sun dip behind the horizon.

Made from 100-percent recycled 50D Ripstop fabric laminated with 2500mm waterproofing on the inside and Teflon EcoElite coating on the outside makes your own personal weather-proof bubble. It’s large enough to give you the freedom of changing in and out of outdoor gear without flashing the whole parking lot. This coat is such a pleasure to wrap yourself in that we can’t think of a reason not to pack it up into our universal outdoor kit for all occasions.—Jon Perino, senior editor



[$149; voited.com]

