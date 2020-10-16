Volcom Mod Tech Dry Bag

Whether you’re on a surf trip to some far-away land or getting shacked at your local beach, keeping your valuables dry and safe is critical. Trust us, it’s never a good idea to trust a shoddy bag to protect your goods from water damage. To fix that problem, Volcom came through with their burly and versatile Mod Tech Dry Bag.

We were stoked to find that unlike many dry bags on the market, this one was specially designed to meet surfers’ needs on-to-go. Wetsuits are great in the water, but once back on-land, you need to find somewhere to put that sopping pile of neoprene. To protect your valuable items––laptop, phone, clothes, etc––from your rancid wetsuit, Volcom added a special wetsuit compartment to seal in bad smells for stink-free transportation. This bag allows you to keep your neccessities close with multiple security pockets for gadgets and also straps for towels––a space-saving feature we found to be very handy.

A do-it-all bag for the dedicated surfer, Volcom has built a winner with their Mod Tech Dry Bag.

[$120; volcom.com]

