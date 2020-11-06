Volcom Stone Alliance Mod-Tech Trunks GET IT

When it comes to enjoying a nice day at beach, a good pair of trunks is essential. Finding a pair that is non-restrictive and stretchable is key whether you’re surfing, playing volleyball, or simply lounging in the sand. So when we first tried on Volcom’s Stone Alliance Mod-Tech trunks, we knew we had found a winning combination.

The four-way stretch technology was instantly noticeable, as we were able to swim, surf and play without constraint. The side pocket was handy for storing small items, while the Cinch Fly Technology created a secure and snug fit around the waist. Not to mention, we thought the topographic-inspired black and white pattern looked great both on the beach or at the cantina.––Chris Wellhausen

[$60; volcom.com]

