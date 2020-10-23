VSSL Adventure Ready First Aid Kit GET IT

When comes to being prepared when heading off the grid, things like first aid certainly need to take a front seat in your kit. However, packing light is also of the utmost importance. While you don’t want to be weighted down in any way, you also don’t want to compromise on emergency gear should something serious happen. This is where the team at VSSL has honed their expertise in this field and created quite possibly the most compact, yet stocked-up first aid it we’ve ever seen.

Made from military-grade aluminum, this kit is roughly the size of a flashlight (9-inches long), weighs a featherlight 14 ounces, it’s fully waterproof, has a precision compass, and features a 4-mode 200-lumen light. This thing is impact resistant and built for real world application. It includes 46 first aid essentials—including bandages, tweezers, masks, antibiotic and burn creams, antiseptic towels, medical gloves, blister pads… the list goes on.

If you’re planning a trip outdoors (even if it’s just to the local campsite), then this kit will never be a bad idea to have with you. And the best part? You won’t even know you have it, until you need it. (And you’ll be so glad that you do.) For all your outdoor excursions, the VSSL First Aid Kit should be in your pack.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$125; vsslgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!