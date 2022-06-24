VSSL Essentials Collection GET IT

When going anywhere off the grid, it’s oftentimes the little things that really come in clutch. Anything from gear repair, to cordage, to fire starting, to wayfinding… small gear certainly has its big moments in the backcountry. And no brand is making better compact backcountry kits than VSSL—particularly with their VSSL Essentials Collection.

Each of these mighty little kits comes with a very specific set of vital tools for the outdoors. And they all pack into a weatherproof and durable aluminum canister about the size of a small can of soup. They offer four types of kits in their Essentials collection: The Ready Kit (which packs an oil-filled compass, a wire saw, 8 feet of SurvivorCord, a razor blade, and a 25-foot rope), the Fix Kit (which packs trail marking/first aid/gear tape, zip ties, sewing kit, whistle, and gear twists), and the Catch and Cook Kit (which packs a fishing tackle tin, a wire saw, and a fire striker kit). Not to mention the Mini Utility Light Kit (which packs a four-mode LED flashlight with batteries included, roll of multipurpose adventure tape, two bamboo clothes, and one refill tin to fill with your personal essentials).

From everything to mending clothes and tents, to igniting your campfire, to marking your way back to the trailhead, to catching a fish… these Essentials Kits are not only the perfect addition to any adventurer’s pack, but also the ultimate additions to any emergency kit should your world ever go awry.

They come in several colorways so you can differentiate one kit form the other, and they simply fit into any situation where you might need a little “essential” assistance. And at a very reasonable price point, they’re also the perfect gift for that outdoor enthusiast in your life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$65-$80; vsslgear.com]

