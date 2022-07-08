VSSL First Aid Mini GET IT

A first aid kit is an essential item for any backcountry day trip. Yet how often do you actually pack one on a hike or paddle? With the VSSL First Aid Mini there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor cuts, abrasions and other basic ailments. Contents are packed in a waterproof aluminum tube about the size of a Red Bull can. You’ll find a small selection of bandages, tape, wound cleaning supplies and space to add your own pain meds packed within labeled metal disks.

The whole package lives up to VSSL’s impressive attention to detail and military-grade construction methods: solid, reliable and built to last.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$85, vsslgear.com]

