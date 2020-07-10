VSSL First Aid Mini GET IT

Let’s face it: We’re all itching to get outdoors these days and soak in some and vitamin D and take a giant breath of fresh air. And while we think getting outside certainly sounds like a fantastic idea, it’s crucial that you make sure you’re prepared when catastrophe strikes.

So, to stay prepared, we think the VSSL First Aid Mini is precisely the piece of gear you don’t want to leave home without. This waterproof-sealed first aid kit is made from military grade aluminum, and it’s about as compact as any first aid kit we’ve ever seen—6.75-inches tall, 2-inches wide, weighing under 10 ounces—but it still packs a huge punch when it comes to what’s inside.

Let’s take a close look at what these expertly curated kits of supplies include.

In comes with three supply kits inside. In supply kit #1 you get six antiseptic wipes, two wound-closure strips, two large bandages, and antibiotic ointment. Supply kit #2 includes first aid tools such as tweezers, razor blade, four safety pins, emergency whistle, sewing kit, and medical gloves. And supply kit #3 comes equipped with outdoor essential including six blister pads, eight tablets of pain medication, burn and pain cream, two knuckle bandages, two disposable thermometers, as well as adventure tape.

Put this kit in your car, in your purse, in your backpack, in your day bag… you can put this kit quite literally anywhere in your life, making sure that if/when disaster strikes, you’re prepared to handle it. We can’t think a reason not to have this kit in your everyday life.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$70; vsslgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!