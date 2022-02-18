VSSL Java Coffee Grinder GET IT

My VSSL Java coffee grinder gets as much use at home as it does on the trail. I love the solid, all-metal construction of this fist-size burr grinder that operates ultra-smooth and offers incredible consistency. The unit can be adjusted to produce 50 different grind sizes to allow you to produce coffee that matches your brewing preference. One fill provides about 20 grams of ground beans (enough for 12- to 16 ounces of coffee, depending on your brewing method) in under a minute of crank time. The Java is a lifetime purchase, with all its parts replaceable.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$160, vsslgear.com]

