VSSL Java Coffee Grinder

What’s better than a piping-hot cup of Joe in the brisk early morning? Well, how about a fresh cup of coffee far off the grid surrounded by Mother Nature? (Yeah, we thought so, too.) But sometimes, preparing a proper brew can be more of a pain in the butt than it’s worth. However, there are specialized pieces of outdoor gear that make this whole process as easy as it can be… and the VSSL Java is most certainly one of them.

This is quite possibly the finest hand coffee grinder we’ve ever had the pleasure of grindin’ some beans with. Why? Well, first off, this bad boy feels so solid in-hand, and its stainless steel, best-in-class burr makes for ultimate consistency when it comes to the uniformity of the shape of the grinds. This is the real secret when it comes to epic coffee: the consistency of the grinds. (And this grinder has 50 different settings for grind size… yes, 50.)

Not only does this grinder make the process ultra easy, but it allows the brewer to create the precise flavor and aroma that they want—This is a sophisticated tool. It’s highly durable, phenomenally engineered, and it simply looks so handsome in your kit. If you’re an off-the-grid enthusiast that hinges on that early morning caffeine fix, then this thing needs to be in your life.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$145; vsslgear.com]

