VSSL x TINCUP Mountain Whiskey Cocktail Courier Kit

Who doesn’t love a good cocktail on a camping trip? And while many people might think that bringing their bar kit off the grid would be too much for the minimalist nature of camping, we just got our hands on one of the best ways to fix yourself a quality drink while wallowing in the beauty of nature. We’re talking about the VSSL x TINCUP Mountain Whiskey Cocktail Courier Kit.

This kit is the perfect solution for backcountry bartending, it’s portable and ultra-compact, lightweight, and built to be taken wherever the trail leads you. The VSSL flask is durable, waterproof, includes two foldable shot glasses, bottle opener, and even features a powerful flashlight (with three settings), as well as a compass. You can purchase additional bar tools separately on the VSSL site for other specific drinks, but this kit comes with everything you need for their specialty Mountain Mule cocktail. Not to mention that proceeds from each sale will benefit the Leave No Trace organization that provides education, skills, and research to help people understand and care for the Great Outdoors.

The full kit includes one Tincup Mountain Whiskey (750ml) bottle, one VSSL Flask, seven Q MIXERS Ginger Beer cans (7.5oz), and 6 limes. Everything you need to make the ultimate mule in the backcountry. This Courier Kit is available though Dec. 8, but you can still purchase the hardware from tincupwhiskey.com after sales have ended for this package.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$129.99; cocktailcourier.com]

