Vuori Infinity Boardshort GET IT

For the last 25 years, Rob Machado has been the flagbearer of surfing ‘cool’–stylish, smooth, conscious of the environment and comfortable from the far reaches of Bali to Seaside Reef in his hometown. So, it makes sense that he should be flying the flag for Vuori now and their new Infinity Boardshort. The Infinity is all that Rob is–stylish cut, smooth feel, made of recycled plastics/upcycled coconut and ready for any day in the surf from your next big adventure to a day with the family at the local beachbreak.

Since breaking into the market with their elevated Southern California-inspired fitness apparel with surf culture overlap, Vuori has created well-constructed, super comfy gear and the Infinity is the next logical step for surf, workouts, paddles and yoga. With 4-way stretch that still holds some shape instead of just clinging to your groin region and nice interior waistband for assurance. And they have a nice zip pocket on the side for your essentials, big enough for a standard phone.

These are quick-drying and anti-microbial, because let’s face it, Machado probably doesn’t smell like an old wet beach towel. Cool and timeless, much like Machado.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$89; vuori.com]

