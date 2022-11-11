Wahoo ELMNT RIVALMultisport GPS Watch GET IT

We’ve been fortunate to test dozens of watches over the years, including top-of-the-line products from industry leaders, but the ELEMNT RIVAL Multisport Watch stands out not because of the feature set or capabilities, but instead the seamless user experience.

It’s intuitive and simple, allowing you to focus on your running performance, not the complexity of your equipment. Still, it’s a powerful GPS watch with all the tools you want and need, like speed, distance, heart rate, pace, profiles, and bonus features like Touchless Transition, Multisport Handover, and View Zoom, that together create a seamless experience to training and racing.

The RIVAL has a 64-bit color screen, ceramic bezel, and gorilla glass lens, making it look as good as it performs, too. Using the companion app, it also can provide you with sleep tracking data, recovery health insights, target training plans, and can pair with STRYD running pod to provide more comprehensive running power data.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$329.99; wahoofitness.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!