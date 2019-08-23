Warby Parker Fall Collection Get It

You know Warby Parker as the online sunglasses and eyeglasses retailer, but you probably don’t know the inspiration behind its name. It’s a mashup of two of Jack Kerouac’s literary characters: Warby Pepper and Zagg Parker. In light of that connection, they partnered with the New York Public Library for their fall collection. In all, there are 23 acetate frames available in new and existing styles. We’re partial to the Bryon frame in Aegean blue fade for its subtle yet unexpected pop of color. Aside from Warby Parker’s usual buy one, give one promise (for every pair purchased, they donate a pair to someone in need), they’re making a donation to the library’s Early Literacy Initiative. It provides families access to library branches throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, where children can learn for free. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[Starting at $95; warbyparker.com]