White Duck Outdoors 10×12 Alpha Wall Tent GET IT

Looking for a different way to embrace the tiny home movement with a wilderness flair? Consider a canvas tent from White Duck Outdoors—an emerging outdoors brand that delivers versatile solutions for DIY glamping. The Alpha wall tent is basically a portable home: the 10×12 Alpha features high sidewalls and lofty headspace to make the 120-square-foot footprint feel palatial.

The tent package is a hefty 200 pounds, but that includes a full metal frame that makes set-up easy. An insulated patch in the roof allows you to install a wood stove for shoulder-season or winter use and window options include clear plastic and mesh for light and ventilation. After an initial test, we’re looking forward using the 10×12 Alpha for comfortable long-term living in the outdoors.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$1,499.99; whiteduckoutdoors.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!