Wilson Clash 100

When Wilson came out with the Clash 100 this summer, it promised to revolutionize the tennis racquet. And it gets damn close. A design team was cloistered away for about three years, charged with creating a frame that maximized both power and control. What they came up with is called Free Flex, the result of carbon mapping technology, that allows the frame to bend and flex along multiple axes—something that’s not afforded to other racquets. It’s responsive to lots of hitting styles, and leads to better ball pocketing. Smart Stable helps harness the control you need to hit corners and lines. I’m trying to play with more spin and slices, and the racquet responds well to that, as well as volleying. When I started hitting hard at the baseline, it took a few minutes to figure out how much oomph I could use to get it deep without going long, but more play time with the racquet has helped sort that out. And there have been a couple memorable matches where I felt like I was playing better than usual. Full credit goes to the Clash 100 for those. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$249, wilson.com]