Wilson Staff Model CB Steel Irons

While above-average golfers have been singing the praises of Wilson’s Staff Model Blades over the past few years, others have been clamoring for a follow-up to their more forgiving Tour V6 irons. Aiming to combine the best of both irons, Wilson just released their highly anticipated Staff Model CB irons––an exceptional offering for golfers looking to improve their game with a more forgiving and consistent iron.

At first glance, these irons are very aesthetically pleasing. The heel and toe of the club face features a beautiful mirrored finish, which stands out from the crowd of matte-finished clubs that dominate the market. Flip the club around and you’ll see several unique features that give these irons the consistency and performance players are looking for. For starters, a tri-brace stabilizer adds an extra bar to the cavity of the club that connects the topline to the sole and heel. This not only transfers more energy to the ball, but also creates a great feeling and solid “thud” sound when the club strikes the ball. Additionally, 20 grams of high-density tungsten inserted into the toe of the irons significantly improves stability and lowers the center of gravity––resulting in more forgiving shots. During our testing rounds, we noticed a significant improvement in our shot quality and was surprised by the forgiveness and performance that these clubs offered.

Put it all together and this premium set of irons will satisfy golfers of all abilities. They look great in the bag, play even better on the course and are sure to shave a few strokes off your game.––Jack Haworth, Contributing Editor

[From $1000; wilson.com]

