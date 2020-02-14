Wintersmiths Phantom Ice Maker Get It

Truly flawless, crystal-clear ice used to require a decent amount of work (boiling water multiple times to rid it of impurities) or a decent chunk of cash (restaurant-quality machines can cost thousands). But with the Wintersmiths Phantom line, premium results are as simple as filling up the vessel with tap water. The Phantom Mini and Phantom look like mini ice chests. They’re made of double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel. The Phantom has a few different silicone Shape Trays (spheres, large cubes, standard cubes, collins spears, and prisms), while the Mini creates small and large ice spheres. All you have to do is fill the container up to the designated line (it differs depending on shape) with hot tap water, then insert the silicone tray, and add more water to each shape’s mold. This overflow area makes up for evaporation, so you get fully formed shapes. This design naturally isolates oxygen molecules and impurities. The process was foolproof. After 24 hours (or more, depending on freezer temp and mold shape), let the unit sit out and thaw for ~15 minutes, then peel off the top silicone tray (you might have to muscle it off) to reveal your glass-like ice. It’s a home bartending godsend and a must for entertaining. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $85; wintersmiths.com]

