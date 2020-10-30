Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron

The name is “Wonderful” for a reason. The Stuffed Waffle Iron from Wonderffle is one of the most amazing little contraptions we’ve ever used on the stove. This little piece of kitchen gear makes the easiest, and tastiest, breakfast treats we’ve ever made: stuffed waffles.

It comes in either pre-seasoned cat iron (the version we use), as well as cast aluminum. This thing is durable, capable, and so damn fun to cook with. You simply heat it up on the stovetop, grease it down, add your pancake/waffle mix and fill with whatever you wish. (We loved strawberries and Nutella, as well as bacon and cheddar cheese). The sky really is the limit when it comes to experimenting with different ingredients.

You cook for a few minutes on each side, and then the ergonomic design lifts the waffle out of the iron and places perfectly on the plate with no hassle at all. If you’re a big breakfast fan, or have kids that are tough to impress, then this waffle iron needs to be in your breakfast arsenal. It makes Sunday brunch at home just as fun as an outing to the local café.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$69; wonderffle.com]

