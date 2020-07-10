Wonderfold W2 Two-Seater Wagon GET IT

When it comes to summertime outings with the kids, hauling all sorts of gear along with you is common practice for most parents. Not only do you need to be sure to keep the kiddos in tow, but the towels and snacks need to be nearby, the sports equipment and sand toys need to be at arm’s length, and everything simply needs to fit—with room for a tired kid (or two). And all that being said, it still needs to fit in the trunk of the car at the end of the day. For all of this (and more), we highly recommend what we call the “Cadillac” of modern wagons: The Wonderfold W2.

As parents to two small, energetic children, we can’t express enough how much we appreciate any gear that simply makes our family outings easier. The W2 passes that test with flying colors.

Let’s look at the specs: Aside being one of the easiest fold/unfold pieces of gear we’ve ever used, its all-terrain tires tackled everything from grassy picnic hauls, to soft-sand beach undertakings—these wheels are built to take on whatever terrain you wish to throw at them. It has high face-to-face seats, so the kids can keep a direct line of communication, and are easily removed for optimal gear storage. It has a great one-step braking system, and the adjustable push/pull handle ergonomics are precisely on point.

It has a removable canopy for keeping the little ones cool on a hot day, and the mesh side panels optimize ventilation. It also features side pockets for all your precious little things (e.g. phone, wallet, keys, etc.)

The versatility of this wagon is really next level. If you’re looking to get into the luxury automobile of wagons, we think the W2 from Wonderfold checks all the boxes.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$389; wonderfoldwagon.com]

