Wondersip Standard Butterfly Reusable Straw GET IT

When it comes to doing your part to limit your single-use plastic consumption, one of the best places to start is with something as simple as a straw. Think about it: How many soda cups or iced coffees with plastic straws have you tossed into the trash in the last year? Multiply that by millions of consumers, and the numbers are staggering.

So, if you’re looking for an alternative to those one-time-use pieces of waste, then the Wondersip Reusable Straw is the ticket. And what makes these straws stand apart from all the rest of the reusable straws these days is the fact that they split right open for the easiest cleaning we’ve ever experienced. No more pipe cleaners or small rods to dig into your reusable straw to ensure that the coffee taste won’t mix with your smoothie flavor. The Wondersip’s little butterfly tabs are a very small feature aimed to make a huge impact on our environment. Keeping your straw (and the Earth) clean has never been easier.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$19.99; wondersip.com]

