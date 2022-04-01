WorkSharp Professional Electric Kitchen Knife Sharpener GET IT

If you’re a culinary ninja in the kitchen, then you know quite well how important sharp knives are for your craft. This is when an ultra-high-quality knife sharpener comes in clutch. And right now, we love the WorkSharp Professional Electric Kitchen Knife Sharpener.

Just release this week, this sharpener is as good as it gets. This pro-grade culinary tool is an angle-guided sharpener that features controllable speeds, flexible abrasives, and timed sharpening so you can get that perfect cut from all your kitchen blades.

All settings are fully customizable at the touch of a button—from shaping, sharpening, and overall refining—so you get just the right adjustment on whatever type of blade needs an overhaul. It’s operation is smooth as butter, it’s surprisingly quiet, and the overall operation of this sharpener is as good as it gets. It’s on the smaller side, which is great for counter space, and it moves around wherever you need it for whatever blade needs a tune up.

We highly recommend this for all your kitchen needs (from ultra-high-end chef’s knives, to simple sets of steak knives) the Professional Electric Kitchen Knife Sharpener from WorkSharp will handle everything you throw at it. You deserve to get your kitchen blades in the best shape of their lives.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$169.95; worksharptools.com]

