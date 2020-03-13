Wrangler Rooted Collection Jeans Get it

While we appreciate the advancements and options that the glut of new denim and jean companies have brought to the market lately, one thing remains clear: Fashion is fleeting, but Style lasts forever.

The Wrangler Rooted Collection jeans are, without a doubt, the most comfortable I’ve put on in a long time. They’re not cut too slim, or washed too stiff, and they’re definitely not cowboy-cut. That just means they’ll be wearable forever, no matter the trend. They look great rolled up with sneakers, and over every pair of boots in my closet.

The Rooted Collection features five pairs: the Alabama Jean, the Georgia Jean, the North Carolina Jean, the Tennessee Jean, and the Texas Jean. Each is made of sustainable cotton grown in that state, and all are manufactured in the USA. Wrangler Rooted jeans each have their own style, wash, and cut, as well as cool state-specific design details: custom shanks and rivets, logo patches, and pocket prints. Each jean is unique, but they all carry an iconic, simple silhouette that’ll be wearable for years.

The family farms supplying cotton to the Rooted Collection are part of the Wrangler Science and Conservation program for land stewardship and soil health best practices. These methods build crop resilience, reduce water and energy use, fight erosion, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Wrangler aims to source 100 percent of its cotton from farms using these land stewardship practices by 2025.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$99; wrangler.com]

