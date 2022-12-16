xSuit 4.0 GET IT

It’s no secret that your classic three-piece suit is never something that you genuinely look forward to wearing. Sure, you might look dapper and feel sophisticated, but it’s never a very comfortable outing when you’re covered head-to-toe in stifling fabric that feels like a walking sauna on a hot day. Thankfully, we just got our hands on the most comfortable—yet still remarkably stylish—suit we’ve ever worn. Introducing the xSuit 4.0.

As the name would imply, this is the fourth iteration of this ground-breaking suit, and its new design proves that the latest is certainly the greatest when it comes to this brand’s suit design. Made entirely from ultra-breathable, 8-way stretch fabric, this suit not only moves with you every step of the way, but it breathes like no other suit on the market—we can assure you of that. It’s more comfortable than most hoodies and track pants we wear on a casual basis, but it does not compromise on style and class.

This suit looks as good (if not better) than most other suits we’ve pulled off the rack at high-end retailers. It’s tailored, slim, clean, and sharp. Simple is the name of the game here, and if you’re a suit aficionado on any level, then you understand that less is more when it comes to a classy look.

The xSuit 4.0 is machine washable, so you can kiss those dry-cleaning bills goodbye. It’s wrinkle-resistant which makes this the best suit on the market to travel with—you fold this badboy up in its included travel bag and it squeezes perfectly into your carry-on luggage. Once at your destination, it, unfolds with little-to-no ironing or steaming needed… genius.

The seams are all sewn and taped for optimal durability—no busted seams on the dance floor, guaranteed—and it even features zippered interior pockets for your small valuables. Last, but not least, it’s stain- and odor-resistant. We spilled a dark drink on the jacket on one occasion, and it ran off the suit like water off a duck’s back—seriously. It was like it never happened. Can we say the word ‘genius’ again?

This suit is truly a work of magic. It’s the perfect suit for guys that dig the way they look in suits, but never loved the way they feel in suits. If you buy two of these suits in different colors, you’ll be dialed for any formal occasion you can think of—from your cousin’s wedding, to your anniversary dinner, to a not-so-casual Friday at the office. And at a very modest price point for a suit of this stature, this is the do-it-all suit you need in your closet.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$699; xsuit.com]

